Paragon Convent School, Chandigarh

With a vision to encourage the emerging leaders amongst us, those who have shown their dedication, resilience, and commitment towards our collective goals, the annual investiture ceremony was held at the school. Students of classes VII to VIII were awarded the titles of house captains, vice-captains, head boy and head girl, while students of classes V to VIII received badges as class monitors and discipline in charges to enhance their social and leadership skills. The oath-taking ceremony was held for the newly elected cabinet members. The cabinet members expressed their enthusiasm and pledged commitment to serve diligently throughout the academic year. The ceremony concluded with a motivational address by Principal Rajni Dutta, inspiring the prefects towards integrity and success.

