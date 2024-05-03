Paragon Convent School, Chandigarh

With a vision to encourage the emerging leaders amongst us, those who have shown their dedication, resilience, and commitment towards our collective goals, the annual investiture ceremony was held at the school. Students of classes VII to VIII were awarded the titles of house captains, vice-captains, head boy and head girl, while students of classes V to VIII received badges as class monitors and discipline in charges to enhance their social and leadership skills. The oath-taking ceremony was held for the newly elected cabinet members. The cabinet members expressed their enthusiasm and pledged commitment to serve diligently throughout the academic year. The ceremony concluded with a motivational address by Principal Rajni Dutta, inspiring the prefects towards integrity and success.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli; Congress fields Kishori Lal Sharma against Smriti Irani in Amethi
Since 1967, when Amethi saw its first election Gandhis have ...
Amethi not to have contender from Gandhi family for first time in 25 years
Considered a citadel of the Gandhi family since its creation...
India slams Pakistan at UN, says it harbours most dubious track record on all aspects
India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchir...
Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala
The incident takes place on Thursday evening when water is r...
Pilot injured as helicopter on its way to pick Shiv Sena leader crashes in Maharashtra's Raigad
The chopper was scheduled to pick Sushma Andhare for a publi...