Paragon Convent School, Chandigarh

In a delightful splash of colours and laughter, kindergarten students of the school embarked on an acqua adventure during their much-awaited Pool Day activity. The school’s aquatic centre was transformed into a vibrant playground where young learners dipped their toes in water, giggled with glee, and made unforgettable memories. Clad in bright swimsuits and buoyant floaters, the children eagerly explored the aquatic realm, accompanied by the reassuring presence of their teachers. The poolside echoed with the sounds of delighted squeals and cheerful chatters as friendships were strengthened and bonds were formed amidst the refreshing waves. The Pool Day wasn’t just about water play; it was a testament to the school’s commitment to holistic education, where learning intertwines seamlessly with joyous experiences, leaving a lasting impression on young minds and hearts.

