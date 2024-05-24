Paragon Convent School, Chandigarh

Kindergarten students of the school celebrated Lemonade Day, by delving into flameless cooking session. They embarked on creating the perfect lemonade under the guidance of their teachers, showcasing their culinary skills with innocence and excitement. From squeezing lemons to sweetening the tangy drink, every step was a lesson in teamwork and creativity. The day also shone with the bright hues of ‘Yellow Day’, as students donned vibrant yellow attires, spreading radiant joy and sunshine across the campus. With beaming smiles and a sense of achievement, these young learners left a lasting impression, transforming an ordinary school day into a remarkable festival of creativity and camaraderie.
