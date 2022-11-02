Paragon Convent School, Chd

Thali decoration and toran making competitions were organised for the students of Class IV and V by the school to mark the festival of Diwali. The competitions provided students a platform to showcase not only their creativity but also their knowledge pertaining to Indian culture and tradition. The winners of the competition were appreciated by Director Sahibjeet Singh Sandhu, Principal, Rajni Dutta, and Vice-Principal Parv Sandhu Makkar for their innovative approach.
