Paragon Convent School, Chd

Diwali was celebrated at the school. Students of Class VI to VIII performed on various songs and staged a role-play depicting Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya after his exile. Chairman Sahibjeet Singh Sandhu, Director, Principal Rajni Dutta and Vice-Principal Parv Sandhu Makkar were present. The Principal praised the students for their performances and motivated them to celebrate the festival in an eco-friendly way.