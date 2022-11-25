Paragon Convent School, Chd

In order to strengthen the speaking and demonstration skills of the students, a 'Role Play' competition on the theme 'Your Dream Profession' was organised by the school. The students were dressed up as doctors, teachers, army officers, farmers, cricketers etc. and expressed their idea behind the choice of a particular profession. The competition not only gave them a platform to exhibit their competencies but also allowed them to eliminate stage fear and express their thoughts. The winners were appreciated by Principal Rajni Dutta, for their creativity and fluency.
