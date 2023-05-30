Paragon Convent School, Chd

To celebrate and relish the taste of mango, tiny tots of Kindergarten Wing celebrated 'Yellow Day' and a 'Movie Day' simultaneously at the school. The tiny tots came dressed in yellow colour for the celebration. They not only enjoyed and had fun but also learnt about several yellow things and objects around them. Later on, they enjoyed a movie show organised for them on the school premises. The objective behind conducting the activity was to spread awareness, promote creativity and spark the imagination of the tiny tots
