Paragon Convent School, Chd

A student of Class VIII, Samar Maurya, bagged a bronze medal in the 40th National Taekwondo Championship held in Lucknow. His exceptional performance brought laurels to the school. His efforts were duly praised by Principal Rajni Dutta. The school wishes him great success in all his future endeavours.
