Paragon Convent School organises vision board activity

Paragon Convent School, Chandigarh, organised a vision board activity for classes VII and VIII. The activity aimed to help students reflect upon and creatively express their aims, goals and aspirations through collages. All students participated with enthusiasm, showcasing their dreams and future ambitions. Many students expressed aspirations to become IAS officers, doctors, nurses and entrepreneurs, while a few highlighted modern career choices such as content creation, reflecting awareness of evolving times. The activity proved to be an inspiring initiative that encouraged self-reflection, creativity and goal-oriented thinking among students.

Advertisement