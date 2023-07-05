Paragon Convent School, Sec 24, Chandigarh

In order to boost the efficiency and inter-personal skills of staff members, an interactive session on ‘Stress management’ was organised by The Tribune for teachers at the school. The session was presided over by Tarun Garg, who has an extensive expertise on stress management and related coping strategies. He not only uplifted the spirits of all the teachers but also familiarised them with multiple breathing techniques that play an important role in calming minds and keeping people positive. The session concluded with a vote of thanks by Principal Rajni Dutta, who acknowledged the mindfulness and wisdom of the resource person.