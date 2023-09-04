Paragon Convent School, Sec 24, Chandigarh

With an aim to nurture the creativity of students and allow them to imbibe the significance of Indian traditions, a ‘rakhi-making competition’ was organised by the school. Students of Class I-VIII participated in the competition. They used a variety of materials, like glitter sheets, woollen threads, sequins, beads and ribbons, to prepare their rakhis and exhibited their creativity in manifold ways. Each and every rakhi prepared by them was a mark of their love for their siblings. The efforts of all the students were appreciated by Principal Rajni Dutta and the winners were applauded for their exemplary show of creativity.