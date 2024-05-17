Paragon Convent School, Sec 24, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Mother's Day, hosted an event dedicated to the mothers of its nursery class students. The event featured performances by the Nursery students, who showcased their dancing talents, various games were organised, providing an opportunity for the mothers. The prizes were awarded to the mothers. Sunderpreet Kaur Sandhu, Director of the school, graced the occasion with her presence. Our respected Principal, Rajni Dutta, delivered an inspiring speech, expressing gratitude for the unconditional love and support that mothers provide.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s economy to expand by around 7 per cent this year, country getting more investments than China: UN expert
The mid-year update of the World Economic Situation and Pros...
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai, to be produced in court
Was apprehended from Udaipur in Rajasthan on Thursday