Paragon Convent School, Sec 24, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Mother's Day, hosted an event dedicated to the mothers of its nursery class students. The event featured performances by the Nursery students, who showcased their dancing talents, various games were organised, providing an opportunity for the mothers. The prizes were awarded to the mothers. Sunderpreet Kaur Sandhu, Director of the school, graced the occasion with her presence. Our respected Principal, Rajni Dutta, delivered an inspiring speech, expressing gratitude for the unconditional love and support that mothers provide.

