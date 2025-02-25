DT
Paragon Convent School, Sector 24-B, Chandigarh

Updated At : 05:55 AM Feb 25, 2025 IST
The school organised its Annual Sports Day for classes II to IV on its premises. The event commenced with symbolic flying of balloons marking the beginning of an exciting day filled with energy. The event featured a series of fun-filled and competitive races like lemon and spoon race, balancing the ball on cone, hurdle race and sack race. The teachers also participated in the lemon and spoon race bringing fun and engaging twist to the celebration. The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony, where Principal Rajni Dutta and Vice-Principal Parv Sandhu Makkar awarded medals to the winners, recognising their outstanding performances.

