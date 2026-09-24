Paragon Convent School, Sector 24-B, Chandigarh holds self defence workshop

The school organised a self-defence workshop for its teaching staff, aimed at empowering teachers with the knowledge and skills to handle emergencies with presence of mind, confidence and effective techniques. The workshop focused on enhancing awareness, quick decision-making and practical self-defence skills to help teachers respond calmly and effectively in challenging situations. It was an insightful and valuable session, highlighting the importance of safety, preparedness and personal security in everyday life.
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