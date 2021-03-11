In order to assess the conceptual knowledge of students, a computer quiz was organised by Paragon Convent School, Sector 24, Chandigarh. The quiz was held for the students of classes V-VIII. The students were divided into four teams, namely, Daffodil, Jasmine, Tulip and Zinnia. They were asked questions pertaining to the history and origin of computer and related advancements in the field, with a purpose to create a general awareness of the subject. An additional rapid fire session was also held for the audience to make the session interactive. After four rounds, Zinnia house was declared as the winner.