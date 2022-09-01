A "Field Day" was organised by Paragon Convent School, Sector 24, Chandigarh for the kindergarten wing to mark the birth anniversary of the world-renowned player, Dhyan Chand, being celebrated as the 'National Sports Day'. A number of races were conducted for each class wherein the students and teachers participated with full enthusiasm. The winners were appreciated and awarded with medals by our respected Principal Rajni Dutta. It was indeed a day full of fun, frolic and enjoyment.