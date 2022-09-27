Paragon Convent School, Sector 24, Chandigarh

in order to boost the cognitive and linguistic skills of students, several fun-filled brain storming activities were organised by the sc hool for the kindergarten wing. These activities were conducted keeping in mind their correlation with academics. Students participated enthusiastically in these activities and consequently honed their skills with confidence. These activities not only enhanced their cognition but also enabled them to relate the things and situations with real life aspects, thereby brushing up their skill set.
