Dasehra was celebrated by Paragon Convent School, Sector 24, Chandigarh. After the students of classes II-III staged a short play on 'Ramayana', the guest of honour, Chairman Sahibjeet Singh Sandhu, along with the Principal Rajni Dutta and Vice-Principal Parv Sandhu Makkar, lit the effigy of Ravana. The effigy burning not only symbolised the victory of good over evil but also instilled the feeling of righteousness among the students.