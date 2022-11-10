Paragon Convent School, Sector 24, Chandigarh

In order to enhance the oratory skills of the students, an English storytelling competition, ‘Voice Over’, was organised for the students of Nursery by the school. Tiny tots narrated several stories fluently with an excellent usage of props and appropriate facial expressions. Principal Rajni Dutta acknowledged the efforts put in by every student and congratulated the winners for their stellar performances.
