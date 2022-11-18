Paragon Convent School, Sector 24, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Children’s Day on its premises. The day commenced with a warm welcome for the students at the gate from a person impersonating cartoon character ‘Doraemon’. Tiny tots of the pre-primary wing came dressed up in casual wear and brought their favourite lunch. The celebrations began with the morning prayer, followed by a variety of fun-filled activities and games planned by teachers for students. The teachers involved children in various games like ‘Hit the pyramid’, ‘Toss the ring’, ‘Feed the frog’, ‘Tug-of-war’, ‘Rolling hoola hoops’, etc.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
We will not rest till terrorism is uprooted: PM Modi at conference on counter-terrorism financing
Says only uniform, unified, zero-tolerance approach can defe...
India's first privately developed rocket set to soar on Friday
Vikram-S would be launched by the Indian Space Research Orga...
Following an argument, Mumbai man ‘pushes’ girlfriend off building’s water tank
Leaves her severely injured; held for attempt to murder
Farooq Abdullah resigns as National Conference president
The new president will be elected on December 5
Patiala District Bar Association observes 'no work day' over 'trespassing' by police
Advocate Himanshu Girdhar terms the action as illegal as it ...