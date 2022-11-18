Paragon Convent School, Sector 24, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Children’s Day on its premises. The day commenced with a warm welcome for the students at the gate from a person impersonating cartoon character ‘Doraemon’. Tiny tots of the pre-primary wing came dressed up in casual wear and brought their favourite lunch. The celebrations began with the morning prayer, followed by a variety of fun-filled activities and games planned by teachers for students. The teachers involved children in various games like ‘Hit the pyramid’, ‘Toss the ring’, ‘Feed the frog’, ‘Tug-of-war’, ‘Rolling hoola hoops’, etc.