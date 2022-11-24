Paragon Convent School, Sector 24, Chandigarh

With an aim to provide the students an opportunity to polish their verbal competencies and expressions, a 'Show and Tell' competition was organised at the school. The competition was based on the theme 'Favourite Toy' for Class I, 'Favourite Cartoon Character' for Class II and 'Favourite Sports Person' for Class III. Students were dressed as per the theme and used a variety of props to supplement their performances. The winners were selected on the basis of their creative expression, fluency and use of props. Principal Rajni Dutta, acknowledged the efforts of participants and congratulated the winners for their brilliance.