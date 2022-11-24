Paragon Convent School, Sector 24, Chandigarh

With an aim to provide the students an opportunity to polish their verbal competencies and expressions, a 'Show and Tell' competition was organised at the school. The competition was based on the theme 'Favourite Toy' for Class I, 'Favourite Cartoon Character' for Class II and 'Favourite Sports Person' for Class III. Students were dressed as per the theme and used a variety of props to supplement their performances. The winners were selected on the basis of their creative expression, fluency and use of props. Principal Rajni Dutta, acknowledged the efforts of participants and congratulated the winners for their brilliance.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commissioner Arun Goel's appointment was cleared in a 'tearing hurry', Supreme Court says after perusing file
Centre places the original file before the SC Constitution B...
Police seize IEDs, Rs 5 lakh in cash dropped by drone in J-K's Samba
The bomb disposal squad seizes 2 unassembled IEDs with deton...
Income Tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana
The jewellers include Nikkamal Jewellers, Sardar Jewellers a...
Centre to introduce law to regulate digital media
I&B minister Anurag Thakur says the govt has left most of th...