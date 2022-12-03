Paragon Convent School, Sector 24, Chandigarh

A vegetable and fruit market was set up as a reinforcement to the theme of the month 'Market Explorer'. Children had a fun-filled experience of selling and buying vegetables and fruits from their peers. They were excited while using the weighing scale and pretending to be vegetable and fruit vendors and buyers. The enriching experience gave the students an opportunity to showcase not only their proficiency in marketing, but also to enhance their social-speaking skills.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IMF says it fully supports India's G20 agenda
India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on Thursday
Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit
The move will allow more than 200,000 workers who have famil...
BSF seizes 7.5kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka
The BSF personnel open fire after noticing the movement of t...
Student and driver killed as school bus collides with truck in Punjab's Tarn Taran
Mishap occurs because of dense fog
Hyderabad university professor arrested for misbehaving with foreign student
The 62-year-old man is booked for allegedly outraging the wo...