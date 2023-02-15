Paragon Convent School, Sector 24, Chandigarh

The school organised an annual gala for the students of LKG and UKG. The little children presented a show of skills through role-play. The “Story of the Little Red Hen” and “Meet The Solar System” were highlights of the day. The programme was attended by parents of the toddlers. The event culminated with an appreciation speech by Principal Rajni Dutta for students and teachers.
