Paragon Convent School, Sector 24, Chandigarh

With an aim to develop imagination and to stimulate the curiosity of students, a Hindi story telling competition was organised for the students of LKG and UKG at the school. Students narrated several value-based stories with actions and humour. The competition not only helped in building speaking skills of students but also reinforced significant moral values. Principal Rajni Dutta acknowledged the hard work of each student and congratulated the winners for their wonderful performances.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi, German Chancellor Scholz hold wide-ranging talks
Modi receives Scholz at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the Ge...
Looking forward to aligning with like-minded parties to defeat BJP in 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge
Was addressing the Congress's 85th plenary session
Punjab can't be governed from Delhi, says former RAW chief Dulat
Dulat, however, says he does not foresee another outbreak of...
National Education Policy has reoriented India's education system according to future demands: PM Modi
Addressing a post-budget webinar, the prime minister says th...
India ranks 42 in 55 countries on International IP Index
According to the report, India has maintained continued stro...