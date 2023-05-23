Paragon Convent School, Sector 24, Chandigarh

With the view of fostering a positive school environment, nurture young talent and allowing students to blossom in every sphere, the annual investiture ceremony was organised the school. During the ceremony, the students of classes VII and VIII were bestowed with the titles of house captains and vice-captains, while the school head boy and head girl were chosen on merit from class VIII. The badges of class monitors and discipline in-charges were also conferred upon the students from classes V to VIII to polish their social and leadership skills. The event culminated with a motivational address by the Principal, Rajni Dutta, who guided the students towards the path of integrity and success.