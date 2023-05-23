Paragon Convent School, Sector 24, Chandigarh

With the view of fostering a positive school environment, nurture young talent and allowing students to blossom in every sphere, the annual investiture ceremony was organised the school. During the ceremony, the students of classes VII and VIII were bestowed with the titles of house captains and vice-captains, while the school head boy and head girl were chosen on merit from class VIII. The badges of class monitors and discipline in-charges were also conferred upon the students from classes V to VIII to polish their social and leadership skills. The event culminated with a motivational address by the Principal, Rajni Dutta, who guided the students towards the path of integrity and success.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
12-point plan for Pacific Islands: Modi
Unveils health initiatives to boost ties | India, US hold pa...
Marginal impact of Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: RBI chief
Petrol stations, shops refuse Rs 2,000 notes
Fresh violence in Manipur, houses torched; Army called
Curfew extended, Net curbs for 5 more days
Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
IMD predicts heavy rain in region between May 23-26