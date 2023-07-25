Paragon Convent School, Sector 24, Chandigarh

The kindergarten section of the school organised an enchanting display of talent and creativity during a ‘English rhyme recitation’ competition. The little munchkins of kindergarten wing showcased their remarkable linguistic skills as they melodiously recited rhymes with vivacious expressions. The event aimed at nurturing public speaking abilities and fostering confidence in young learners. The little students charmed the listeners with their expressive gestures and impeccable pronunciation. Principal Rajni Dutta appreciated the winners for their outstanding performances and congratulated all the participants for making the event an overwhelming success.