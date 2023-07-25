Paragon Convent School, Sector 24, Chandigarh

The kindergarten section of the school organised an enchanting display of talent and creativity during a ‘English rhyme recitation’ competition. The little munchkins of kindergarten wing showcased their remarkable linguistic skills as they melodiously recited rhymes with vivacious expressions. The event aimed at nurturing public speaking abilities and fostering confidence in young learners. The little students charmed the listeners with their expressive gestures and impeccable pronunciation. Principal Rajni Dutta appreciated the winners for their outstanding performances and congratulated all the participants for making the event an overwhelming success.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament Monsoon session: Several opposition MPs move notices seeking discussion on Manipur situation
The Monsoon Session has seen repeated adjournments in the fa...
Pakistan intruder killed as BSF foils narcotic smuggling along international border in J-K's Samba
Four kilograms of narcotic substance was recovered from the ...
North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles after US submarine arrives in South Korea
North Korea's missile launches is called a 'grave provocatio...
Video: Karnataka youth swept away by overflowing waters in a blink while creating instagram reels
With rivers and rivulets in spate, many waterfalls have come...
Flash flood in Kullu’s Garsa valley; 5 houses completely destroyed, 15 damaged partially
Few livestock were also washed away in the flash flood but n...