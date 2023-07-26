Paragon Convent School, Sector 24, Chandigarh

With a view to acknowledge and appreciate the achievements of its students, the school organised a special assembly wherein the students of Class V to VIII were presented with certificates of merit for qualifying the inter-school spell bee competition. A student of Class VII, Vaishnavi, was also bestowed with a medal for securing the first position in the same. Principal Rajni Dutta congratulated the students for their success and motivated them to keep putting up their efforts.
