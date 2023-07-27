Paragon Convent School, Sector 24, Chandigarh

A science and maths quiz was organised for the students of Class V to VIII by the school. Students belonging to the four houses — Daffodil, Jasmine, Tulip and Zinnia — participated with enthusiasm. After four intense and intriguing rounds focusing on key scientific terms and mathematical theories, Zinnia House was announced as the winner. Principal Rajni Dutta, appreciated the efforts of all the participants and congratulated the winners for their exceptional performance.