Paragon Convent School, Sector 24, Chandigarh

The Brahmrishi Yoga Training College, Sector 19, Chandigarh, had organised a yoga competition, wherein the students of Class V of the school participated with full zeal and fervour. A student of Class V-B, Yaduraj Singh, won the silver medal under the guidance of school yoga teacher Anita. Principal Rajni Dutta congratulated him for bringing laurels to the school.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uneasy calm in Nuh, Gurugram; 116 arrested for violence, toll 6
44 FIRs for attack on yatra | DGP announces SITs | Vigilante...
Opposition to President: 'PM must address Parliament on Manipur'
Submits memorandum seeking road map for peace
Comply with WHO standards, Centre tells pharma companies
Units found wanting to face the music, says Mandaviya
Parliamnet can’t undo 370, Constituent Assembly’s nod must: Petitioners
A political decision, claims Kapil Sibal