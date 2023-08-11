Paragon Convent School, Sector 24, Chandigarh

A computer quiz was organised for the students of Class V to VIII by the school. The participants were divided into four teams as per their houses, namely Daffodil, Jasmine, Tulip and Zinnia. The quiz had four rounds focusing on the finer nuances of computer, its purpose and multiple functions. After four fierce rounds, Zinnia House was declared winner. Principal Rajni Dutta appreciated the enthusiasm of all participants and congratulated the winners.
