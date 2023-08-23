Paragon Convent School, Sector 24, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Independence Day on its premises along with students of Class V-VIII and the PCS family. The celebrations commenced with the flag-hoisting ceremony by Principal Rajni Dutta and Vice-Principal Parv Sandhu Makkar, followed by singing of the national anthem. Students of Class VI-VII also presented a group song highlighting the sacrifices of national heroes. The Principal addressed the students. The celebration ended with the distribution of sweets to all.
