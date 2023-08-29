Paragon Convent School, Sector 24, Chandigarh

A computer quiz was organised by the school for students of Class II-IV. The quiz was conducted between the four houses — Daffodil, Jasmine, Tulip and Zinnia. It had a total of four intense rounds wherein the participants displayed their calibre and knowledge of the subject. After all rounds, Jasmine House was declared winner. Principal Rajni Dutta appreciated the efforts of all students and congratulated the winners.
