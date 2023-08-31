Paragon Convent School, Sector 24, Chandigarh

Students of the kindergarten wing of the school were taken to a supermarket. The children were taken through different sections of the store where they discussed joyfully about the things they saw. Teachers taught them about the classification of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items by identifying the red and green dot on the packets and the concept of buying the product, checking the expiry date and a general awareness about the billing counter was also provided to the students. The children were oriented to always express gratitude to the staff members in any shop by saying ‘Thank you’ for their help.