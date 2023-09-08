Paragon Convent School, Sector 24, Chandigarh

Teacher’s Day celebrations were organised by students of Class VIII of the school. The event commenced with a speech of gratitude to honour the efforts of all the teachers. It was followed by a dance performance and poetry recitation by students. Various games were also organised for teachers to add fun to the celebration. Before concluding, a prize distribution ceremony for the winners and a cake-cutting ceremony was held in the presence of guest of honour Principal Rajni Dutta.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden leaves for India; to back $200 billion debt relief fund, global biofuels alliance
Talks with PM Modi to review over two dozen areas of tech co...
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to G20 dinner by President
All chief ministers have been invited to the dinner
Ahead of Khalistan referendum, another Hindu temple vandalised in Canada
The outer walls of Shree Mata Bhameshwari Durga Society Mand...
Bypoll Results 2023: BJP wins Tripura; Congress Kerala
The seven seats are Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar...
Man held for hugging airhostess, trying to kiss her as Vistara flight was scheduled to land in Mumbai
The incident takes place in the early hours of Thursday