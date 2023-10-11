Paragon Convent School, Sector 24, Chandigarh

Teaching road signals to kindergarten students is a crucial step in fostering early road safety awareness. Road signals play a vital role in ensuring the safety of pedestrians and drivers on the road. By introducing these concepts at a young age, children can develop a core understanding of road safety, which will serve them well as they grow older. With this aim, teachers at the school created a mini traffic park on the school premises wherein the children practiced stopping at the ‘stop’ sign and learnt ways of using pedestrian crosswalks. They were also taught to identify the road signals and did a roleplay activity by becoming vehicles on road and having fun with each other.