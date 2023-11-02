Paragon Convent School, Sector 24, Chandigarh

Dasehra was celebrated in the school. The management, staff and students took part in the celebration. The guest of honour, chairman Sahibjit Singh Sandhu, set alight the effigy of Ravan. The burning of the effigy ignited a spirit of positivity and happiness amongst all.
