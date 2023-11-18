Paragon Convent School, Sector 24, Chandigarh

The school organised its annual function at Tagore theatre, Sector 18, Chandigarh, for the students of Nursery to Class VIII. The event was graced by chief guests like Amarjit Singh Katari, Balbir Singh and Bisman Maan along with school Chairman Sahibjit Singh Sandhu, Director Sunderpreet Kaur Sandhu, Principal Rajni Dutta, Vice-Principal Parv Makkar and parents. A plethora of performances on themes like unity in diversity, kindness, gratitude, saving the environment, obedience along with yoga and other dances enthralled the audience. The event culminated with the prize distribution ceremony and distribution of mementos to the guests of honour.