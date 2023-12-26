Paragon Convent School, Sector 24, Chandigarh

The school organised a church visit for the kindergarten students, where they felt immense joy and serenity amidst the vibes of Christmas. Students were told to purchase candles to be lit inside the church. The visit helped the students to learn and explore different cultural values and understand the importance of prayer as an essential part of our lives. Thus, the students strode on the path of inner light and peace that accompanies the festival of Christmas.
