Paragon Convent School, Sector 24, Chandigarh

In a jubilant display of cultural richness and tradition, the school organised Baisakhi celebration for Kindergarten and Class I. The school premises echoed with the rhythmic beats of traditional Punjabi music as little ones adorned in colourful ethnic attires danced merrily, spreading the infectious spirit of Baisakhi. Teachers and students alike participated in various activities and presentations, showcasing the significance of the auspicious occasion. The Baisakhi celebration not only provided a platform for cultural exchange but also instilled values of unity, diversity, and harmony among the budding minds, ensuring a memorable and enriching experience for all involved in it.

