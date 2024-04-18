Paragon Convent School, Sector 24, Chandigarh

In a jubilant display of cultural richness and tradition, the school organised Baisakhi celebration for Kindergarten and Class I. The school premises echoed with the rhythmic beats of traditional Punjabi music as little ones adorned in colourful ethnic attires danced merrily, spreading the infectious spirit of Baisakhi. Teachers and students alike participated in various activities and presentations, showcasing the significance of the auspicious occasion. The Baisakhi celebration not only provided a platform for cultural exchange but also instilled values of unity, diversity, and harmony among the budding minds, ensuring a memorable and enriching experience for all involved in it.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US reacts to Elon Musk's 'backing permanent seat for India’ remark
Elon Musk had called India not having a permanent seat in th...
Punjab-origin man awaiting deportation because of his illegal entry to US dies in hospital
On June 29, 2023, Jaspal Singh was arrested by US Customs an...
UAE reels for a third day after record-breaking storm
Flooding trapped residents in traffic, offices and homes as ...
Video: Brazilian woman takes uncle's dead body on wheelchair to bank to sign for loan on his name
The woman claimed to be the man’s niece and sought to take o...