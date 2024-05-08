Paragon Convent School, Sector 24, Chandigarh

Labour Day celebrations were conducted by the school. The cabinet members prepared handmade cards expressing their admiration and gratitude towards the employees, while the management arranged a special brunch for them. The contribution of these employees towards the smooth functioning of the school was also duly appreciated by Principal Rajni Dutta.
