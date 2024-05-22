Paragon Convent School, Sector 24, Chandigarh

A student of Class VI A of the school, Aarav Bhardwaj, secured the second position in the first ISKF Inter-Dojo Karate Championship, organised by Samjong Karate Club, Chandigarh. The student was praised by Principal Rajni Dutta for his extraordinary efforts and performance. The school family wished him good luck for his future endeavours as well.

