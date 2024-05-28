Paragon Convent School, Sector 24, Chandigarh

The school organised a movie trip for students of classes II to VIII. The excursion aimed to blend fun with learning and allow the children to enjoy their pre-vacation period. The students were taken to a multiplex, where they had a wonderful time along with their teachers. The trip provided a refreshing break from the usual routine, enabling the students to unleash their inner child. They not only had a wonderful time but also gained insights into various movie genres and cinematic elements, making it both an enjoyable and educational experience.

