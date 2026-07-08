Paragon Convent Schoolobserve No Bag Day

Paragon Convent School, Chandigarh, observed No Bag Day, during which students enthusiastically participated in various club activities for their holistic development. Activities were conducted under the Eco, Literary, Fine Arts, Music, Yoga and Cookery Clubs. Students enjoyed hands-on learning, creative expression, yoga sessions and prepared delicious fruit cream in the Cookery Club. The Fine Arts Club also celebrated Vanmahotsav through creative activities. The day was filled with fun, creativity and learning, helping students develop confidence, teamwork and essential life skills.

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