Paragon pupils excel in gymnastics

Students of Paragon Convent School, Sector 24 B, Chandigarh, brought laurels to the institution with an impressive performance in gymnastics, securing three bronze medals. Anmol, a student of of Class VI-B won bronze in the ‘Floor Exercise’, while Manik of Class VI-B secured bronze in the ‘Pommel Horse’ event. Vishan of Class VI-B also won bronze medal in the ‘Parallel Bar’ event. In recognition of their outstanding performances, each young gymnast will receive a scholarship of Rs 24,000. Their achievement reflects their dedication, discipline and perseverance. The school congratulated the three young champions and wished them continued success in their sporting journey and future endeavours.

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