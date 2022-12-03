Paragon Senior Secondary School, Mohali

The school held its 37th annual function 'Aagaaz-2022.' The chief guest was Sardar Baljinder Singh, District Education Officer, Mohali, and the guest of honour was Sarthi Kaushik, Punjabi singer and actor. The school's president Kulwant Kaur Shergill and Director Iqbal Singh Shergill welcomed them. The highlight of the event was a scintillating dance performance by the students on 'Corona Victory' as it was the theme of the event. The programme commenced with the rendition of 'Ganesh Vandana' which was followed by thrilling performances by the tiny tots. The event included a German dance performance, an English play 'Mother's Day' by senior students, qawwali, street play and more. A prize distribution ceremony was held for the achievements of the students in academics and co-curricular events.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IMF says it fully supports India's G20 agenda
India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on Thursday
Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit
The move will allow more than 200,000 workers who have famil...
BSF seizes 7.5kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka
The BSF personnel open fire after noticing the movement of t...
Student and driver killed as school bus collides with truck in Punjab's Tarn Taran
Mishap occurs because of dense fog
Hyderabad university professor arrested for misbehaving with foreign student
The 62-year-old man is booked for allegedly outraging the wo...