Paragon Senior Secondary School, Mohali

The school held its 37th annual function 'Aagaaz-2022.' The chief guest was Sardar Baljinder Singh, District Education Officer, Mohali, and the guest of honour was Sarthi Kaushik, Punjabi singer and actor. The school's president Kulwant Kaur Shergill and Director Iqbal Singh Shergill welcomed them. The highlight of the event was a scintillating dance performance by the students on 'Corona Victory' as it was the theme of the event. The programme commenced with the rendition of 'Ganesh Vandana' which was followed by thrilling performances by the tiny tots. The event included a German dance performance, an English play 'Mother's Day' by senior students, qawwali, street play and more. A prize distribution ceremony was held for the achievements of the students in academics and co-curricular events.