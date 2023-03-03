Paragon Senior Secondary School, Mohali

The NSS unit in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Govt of India, Impact arts and Deed-Ny-Deedar, presented religious play "Hind Di Chadar" written by Ravinder Singh Sodhi and directed by Punjabi actor Baninderjit singh Bunny. Maninder Pal Singh added that the play was based on sacrifices of the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Teg Bahadur. Principal Jasmeet Kaur and Vice-Principal Amarpal kaur presented the token of appreciation to the team and praised them for their disciplined performance. Nearly 400 students and staff members watched the play and appreciated the efforts of artists.
