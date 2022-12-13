Paragon Senior Secondary School, Sector 71, Mohali

A German delegation from Goethe Institute, New Delhi, consisting of Veronika, South Asia Project Head, PASCH (Schools Partners for the Future Initiative), Tanvi Duggal, Project Manager and Vibhuti, Project Coordinator — visited the school. In the welcome note, Director Iqbal Singh Shergill informed that the school has been teaching the German language to its students from Class V onwards since 2008 under PASCH Programme (Schulen; Partner Der Zukunft Deutsch Partnershule), fully sponsored by Federal Republic of Germany. During the visit, the German learners of the school presented a cultural show ‘Indo German Fusion’ in the school auditorium that started with lightning of the lamp by the guests and the school’s president Kulwant Kaur Shergill. In her address, Principal Jasmeet Kaur said the school enthusiastically participates in all the activities organised by the Goethe Institute to promote the learning of German language in the school. This helps students counter the challenges of an international interface by becoming adept in understanding the foreign culture, language, etc. Following the same, the students participated in the German workshop ‘Advent Aktion’ on Christmas celebrations in Germany.
