Paragon Sr Sec School, Mohali

The school celebrated its 42nd foundation day. Students commenced the morning assembly with Saraswati Vandana, which was followed by the singing of the school song "Humhara Paragon". Principal Jasmeet Kaur congratulated staff and students on the occasion and reiterated the vision of founder Lt S Balraj Singh Shergill -- to craft socially conscious and responsible individuals. To showcase various developments and feats achieved by school in the session 2022-23, the annual report was displayed during the morning assembly. President Kulwant Kaur Shergill and Director Iqbal Singh Shergill, along with members of the management, inaugurated Math Park on the school premises. By giving hands-on learning experience of math, the park aims to ignite curiosity and interest in the subject.