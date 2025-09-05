Paragon students win medals in yoga meet

A yoga competition was held at Brahmrishi Yoga Training College, Sector 19, Chandigarh, where teams from Paragon Convent School, Sector 24-B, Chandigarh, achieved notable positions. The 8-12 years boys’ team secured the third position, while both the 13-16 years boys and girls’ teams secured the second position.
