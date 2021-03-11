A colourful cultural programme was organised in the village fair of Khadul. Students of Paras Public School, Bhawarna, participated with enthusiasm in this programme. They were keen on showcasing their talent in the form of various dance forms. They performed bhangra, giddha and Haryanvi songs. The performances of students were the centre of attraction of this programme. The overall trophy was awarded to the students along with appreciation certificates. Chief Guest, Vipin Singh Parmar, President of Divya Seva Sanstha, Dr Ashish Gautam, Babli Sharma, appreciated the faculty and students for their efforts and Principal Neelam Rana and Mahesh Katoch congratulated and encouraged the students for such projects in future.